Nigeria can eradicate Tuberculosis by 2035 – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, is optimistic that Nigeria would eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2035, emphasizing the importance of partnerships and innovation in tackling the country’s TB burden. She made the remark on Tuesday while Speaking at the 2024 National TB Conference in Abuja themed “Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery: Panacea to End TB in Nigeria,”

The First Lady commended stakeholders for their efforts but urged for sustained commitment to achieving global TB targets. “Nigeria remains the country with the highest TB burden in Africa and ranks sixth globally. According to the 2024 WHO Global Tuberculosis Report, Nigeria recorded approximately 467,000 TB cases in 2023, underscoring the urgency of our collective fight against this disease,” she stated.

She said despite Nigeria’s grim statistics in the fight against TB there has been progress in diagnosing and treating TB, attributing it to the commitment of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, civil society organizations, and international partners like USAID and the Global Fund. “The solution to ending TB lies in the strength of our partnerships public and private and the integrated delivery of services that leave no one behind,” she said.

The President’s wife also reaffirmed her dedication to eradicating tuberculosis, announcing that her earlier donation had been utilized to procure diagnostic tools, boosting case detection, amongst other services. She also emphasized the significance of the conference as a platform to share knowledge, develop strategies, and renew commitment to the fight against TB.