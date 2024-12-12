150mw to be added to National Grid before year end — Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says Nigeria is on track to add 150mw to the national grid before the end of 2024. Adelabu said this on Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, the upgrade will be made due to the successful completion of the pilot phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI). “We have completed the pilot phase of this project, up to 80%. This involves the importation, installation, and commissioning of 10 power transformers and 10 powermobile substations. They’ve been imported. They’ve been installed, and lots of them have been commissioned. We have just about two left to be commissioned before the end of the year,” the minister said.



“The positive impact of this is that it has added nothing less than 750 megawatts to our transmission grid capacity, which is why the relative stability that we are seeing in the grid today is the direct positive impact of the pilot stage completion.

“So, we believe that before the end of the year, an additional 150 megawatts capacity is going to be added upon completion of the entire pilot phase.”