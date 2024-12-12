Alleged ₦76bn Fraud: Court vacates arrest warrant against ex-AMCON Boss Kuru

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has set aside a bench warrant issued against the Former Managing Director of Assets Management Cooperation of Nigeria (AMCON) Ahmed Kuru, for his absence at his arraignment on an alleged ₦76bn fraud.

Justice Mojisola Dada set aside the bench warrant against Kuru after listening to the submissions and apology from his counsel, Olasupo Shasore (SAN). In a short ruling, the judge said, “In view of the attendance of the second defendant in court and the undertaken signed by the learned silk to ensure his attendance in court at any given time and with no objection from the prosecution, the second defendant’s application of motion on notice is hereby granted and the bench warrant set aside.”

The court subsequently adjourned the case until January 20, 2025 for the arraignment of the defendants. Before the ruling, Shasore, in his application dated Dec. 12, had made an undertaken and assured the court that he would produce his client for arraignment on Jan. 20, 2025. He also said he would make sure that Kuru attends his trial. Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wahab Shittu (SAN), said he had no objections to the application.

“My lord, if the learned silk is assuring the court that the second defendant will be available on January 20 for his arraignment, we will not be objecting to the application. “We could not contact him the way others were contacted and now that his counsel has signed an undertaken that he will produce him, knowing the consequences of the undertaken, the prosecution will not be objecting to the court revoking the bench warrant against the second defendant,” Shittu said.

On December 3rd, the court had issued the bench warrant for the arrest of the former AMCON MD, following his absence in court of arraignment. Justice Mojisola Dada issued the Bench warrant following a plea by the EFCC. The EFCC Counsel, Wahab Shittu had told the court that Kuru had jumped the administrative bail granted by the anti-graft agency and could not be reached. Shittu urged the court to issue a warrant for Kuru’s arrest. Kuru was to be arraigned before the court alongside the Managing Director of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, the receiver manager of Arik, Kamilu Omokide, Union Bank plc and a company, Super Bravo Limited for an alleged N76 billion and $31.5millon fraud.