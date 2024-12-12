‘Never seen a Guardiola team this bad’ – Man City under ‘real pressure’

Pep Guardiola is in unfamiliar territory.

His Manchester City side’s current malaise continued on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-0 by Juventus to leave their progress to the Champions League knockouts far from certain. But the result’s place in their recent run of form makes for alarming reading.

The latest defeat means they have managed just one win in their last 10 games, losing seven games during that run. It would be foolish to write them out of anything at this stage of the season, but Guardiola knows he needs to find a way to end this poor run of form sooner rather than later. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports: “I think we are still going to be surprised given what they have done in recent years.

“They have been a formidable team, they won four Premier Leagues on the bounce, they have a history of being very successful. “But we just have not seen a Pep Guardiola side in general ever be this bad. He has to find a way of galvanising this team and reinstalling some form and confidence.

“They are under real pressure now.”