Senate orders probe into FCT demolitions, to invite Wike

The Senate on Thursday sought an investigation into the recent demolitions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and has set up an investigative committee to look into the matter. The committee will also invite the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to appear before it to explain the reasons behind the demolitions, which have left many residents without homes.

The motion, which was moved by Senator Ireti Kingibe of the FCT Senatorial District, expressed concern over the illegal demolition of structures in the nation’s capital and called for an immediate stop to further demolitions. The Senate resolved to set up an investigative committee to look into the demolitions and report back to it within a specified timeframe.

The upper chamber also summoned the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC over the company’s refusal to honour invitations to provide details on the Odukpani-Itu Highway project. The Odukpani-Itu Highway is located in Cross River State and Akwa Ibom states. It connects the town of Odukpani in Cross River State to Itu in Akwa Ibom State, serving as a critical link for transportation and economic activities in the south-south region.

According to a motion sponsored by Senator Osita Ngwu, Julius Berger has neglected and refused to honour invitations to provide details of their role in the project, despite receiving substantial public funds amounting to over N18 billion. The Senate has condemned the refusal of Julius Berger and other entities to honour lawful invitations, which constitutes contempt of the National Assembly and undermines constitutional authority.

Furthermore, the Senate has invoked its constitutional powers to issue a warrant of arrest to compel the attendance of the Managing Director of Julius Berger at the rescheduled investigative hearing.