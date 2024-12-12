Troops foil bandit attack, arrest two suspects in Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army have foiled a bandit attack in Taraba State in a well-coordinated operation. The Acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. Oni said that troops 6 Brigade Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) acted on “credible intelligence regarding an impending terrorist attack on some villages.”

According to him, the troops “successfully thwarted a planned banditry attack within the southern part of Taraba State.” “Upon receiving actionable intelligence, troops on 11 December 2024, swiftly launched a series of aggressive patrols, ambushes, and covert operations to prevent the attack. “These efforts culminated in the apprehension of two suspected terrorists, identified as Terry Waapara and Tobaya Tekura, in Adu village. The suspects were intercepted while attempting to infiltrate the Chachanji market to carry out their nefarious mission, believed to include kidnapping and other criminal activities,” Oni added.

During the operation, troops recovered, two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and 26 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Oni stated that the suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to uncover more details about their network and activities. In his remarks, the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their vigilance, professionalism, and swift response, which led to the successful operation.

He assured the good people of Taraba State that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality. General Uwa also appreciated he support and cooperation of law-abiding citizens in providing timely and credible information. “Together, we will continue to work towards a safer and more secured nation,” the statement quoted him as saying.