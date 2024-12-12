VP Kashim Shettima chairs NEC Meeting

Vice President Kashim Shettima is chairing the 147th Meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC). The meeting is holding at the Council Chamber of the State House Abuja and is being attended by governors and some deputy governors from across the 36 states as well as some ministers, heads of agencies, and presidential aides.

In its 146th meeting held over three weeks ago, NEC issued three states and the FCT one week to submit their reports on the establishment of state police. It had also expressed reservations about the new Tax Reform Bills and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to withdraw them to allow for wider consultations.

The 147th meeting is expected to consider the reports on state police and also make its position known on the matter.