Man City boss Guardiola ‘fine’ despite pressures

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is “fine” despite admitting his sleep and diet are being affected by the worst run of results in his entire managerial career. In an interview with former Italy international Luca Toni for Amazon Prime Sport before Wednesday’s Champions League defeat by Juventus, Guardiola touched on the personal impact City’s sudden downturn in form has had.

Guardiola said his state of mind was “ugly”, that his sleep was “worse” and he was eating lighter as his digestion had suffered. City go into Sunday’s derby against Manchester United at Etihad Stadium having won just one of their past 10 games. The Juventus loss means there is a chance they may not even secure a play-off spot in the Champions League. Asked to elaborate on his comments to Toni, Guardiola said: “I’m fine.

“In our jobs we always want to do our best or the best as possible. When that doesn’t happen you are more uncomfortable than when the situation is going well, always that happened. “In good moments I am happier but when I get to the next game I am still concerned about what I have to do. There is no human being that makes an activity and it doesn’t matter how they do.”

Guardiola said City have to defend better and “avoid making mistakes at both ends”. To emphasise his point, Guardiola referred back to the third game of City’s current run, against a Sporting side managed by Ruben Amorim, who will be in the United dugout at the weekend.