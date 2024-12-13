‘We are focusing on our own problems’ – Amorim

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United are focused on their “own problems” rather the struggles of rivals Manchester City before Sunday’s derby at Etihad Stadium. Premier League champions City have won just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, seven of those defeats, and dropped to fourth place and eight points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Amorim has won three of his six matches in charge in all competitions, but United have lost back-to-back Premier League games to sit 13th in the table. And despite City’s poor form, the Portuguese said: “I never think about these things. We will face a great opponent and I’m more focused on our problems, so we have a lot of issues here. “I’m more focused on what we should do on Sunday to win the game, so I’m really focused on my team.”

Asked if he was facing a weaker City side – and one which his former Sporting side beat 4-1 in a Champions League home tie in November – Amorim added: “No, no, no, no. “The great teams can respond in any moment, and I think they are in a better place than us in the type of understanding the game, the way they play, the confidence they have. Even in these kind of moments.

“We have a lot to focus on in our team. Of course we have a strategy to try to win the game with the strategy like it should be, but we are focused just on our team.”