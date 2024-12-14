Nigerian Police Woman Juliet Chukwu wins Bantamweight Championship in Johannesburg

A female police officer, Corporal Juliet Chukwu has won the Bantamweight Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa. The feat was announced in a statement by the Nigeria Police Force in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement signed by the NPF’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said her win highlights the growing prowess of Nigerian athletes on the global stage and reinforces the Force’s commitment to excellence in all areas of sports. “The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has once again earned another outstanding honour and made the nation proud as one of its own, Corporal Juliet Chukwu, clinches the Bantamweight Championship title in an exhilarating display of skill and determination at the prestigious Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC119) held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“This remarkable achievement highlights the growing prowess of Nigerian athletes on the global stage and reinforces the Force’s commitment to excellence in all areas of sports.” Following the record-breaking feat, the IGP reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring police excellence in sports, particularly in the rapidly evolving discipline of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). “This commitment has been highlighted by the approval of the official introduction of MMA to the Force through the formation of the Nigeria Police MMA Association, the sponsorship of the 1st ever IGP MMA Open National Championship and Stakeholders Sensitization Seminar, and the approved demonstration of MMA at the 14th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA) – Oluyole 2024,” the statement said.

The IGP stated that the NPF will continue to support Corporal Chukwu and all police athletes on their journey to greatness, adding that the force would keep on aiming to achieve more honours in several other areas. “Throughout the year, the Nigeria Police Force has recorded notable achievements in the area of personnel efficiency, effective crime-bursting, reform against corruption and now, in the aspect of sports. “The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to organisational development and success, with several programs and initiatives emplaced towards this goal, even in the area of sports. The Force is dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering an environment that encourages excellence for its officers in all endeavours,” the statement added.