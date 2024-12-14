Tinubu working to bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians, says Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has urged Nigerians not to despair, as President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working to resolve the country’s challenges. “The outgoing year is indeed a challenging one, especially considering the economic situation of the country. Nevertheless, we have solace in the fact that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is not leaving any stone unturned to bring us to our promised land.

“Mr. President is busy doing everything possible to put smiles on our faces. Trust me, succour is coming. I urge us to keep the hope alive,” Dr. Obasa said during the Assembly’s 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Service with the theme: ‘The Voice Of Mercy’. At the event which had officials from the various arms of the state government, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), traditional rulers and guest preachers, the Speaker urged Nigerians to enter 2025 with renewed passion and vigour.

Quoting from various portions of the Bible, Dr Obasa said the country had reasons to thank God for His mercies, love and faithfulness. “In times like these, when the world can seem overwhelming and uncertain, it is crucial to remember the enduring message of mercy and grace that is ever-present in our lives. Indeed, it is through God’s mercy that we find strength, solace, and renewal.

“May we acknowledge God’s sovereignty and mercy in our lives, recognising that our blessings and successes are not solely the result of our efforts, but rather a manifestation of God’s mercy and compassion,” he said while urging citizens to also learn to show mercy to one another.