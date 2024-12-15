Troops rescue three kidnap victims in Taraba, recover weapons

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued 3 kidnap victims in Manzala village of Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State. Acting on a distress call regarding bandit activities in the said community on 13 December 2024, the troops immediately mobilized to the location, and after a hot pursuit of the kidnappers, successfully rescued 3 victims.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Olubodunde Oni, said the rescued victims have since been reunited with their respective families. Troops, thereafter, conducted aggressive fighting patrols around mountainous terrains and identified flashpoints in Ardo-Kola and Yorro Local Government Areas, further consolidating efforts to neutralise threats and maintain law and order.

Additionally, troops on 12 December 2024, while conducting aggressive patrols along the Takum Katsina Ala express road, encountered an ongoing robbery incident near Kasuwan Shanu in Takum town. The swift intervention led to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect identified as Emmanuel Thomas Oryiman. The suspect was found in possession of one locally fabricated pistol and two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, said that the successes recorded under the operation GOLDEN PEACE is to ensure peace and stability within Taraba State and parts of Benue state aimed at denying criminal elements freedom to operate and fostering security within the brigade’s area of responsibility. While commending the bravery, professionalism, and swift response of the troops, the commander also assured the public that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property.