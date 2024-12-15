‘Uncertainty, problems & change – a compelling Manchester derby’

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has already developed a reputation for blunt speaking. Asked to look ahead to his first Manchester derby in the wake of his side’s 2-1 comeback Europa League victory over Czech side Viktoria Plzen, Amorim got straight to the point. “It should be two great teams fighting for the title,” the Portuguese said. “But it is not that at the moment. Both teams are struggling.”

Current form is part of what is making this particular meeting between City and United, between blue and red, feel a bit odd. It is only just over five weeks since Amorim was preparing to face City in the Champions League as manager of former club Sporting. The home side’s thrilling 4-1, Amorim-inspired victory that night was the third match in what has turned into an desperate run for defending champions City, who have won only once in their past 10 games, conceding 23 goals in the process.

Since Amorim replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag last month, United have taken four points from four Premier League games as they get used to a completely new system. Their last two league games ended in defeat by Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Only once since the 1991-92 season have neither United nor City managed to finish at least third in the English top flight. City are presently fourth. United are 13th.

This Mancunian confrontation feels like a throwback to the 1980s, when City and United were generally a considerable distance off being title winners, and the sub-plots on Sunday are fascinating.