FG issues six Sukuk bonds worth ₦1.1tn to finance 124 road projects – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the Federal Government of Nigeria has issued six Sovereign Sukuk worth ₦1.1 trillion ($657.6M), to finance 124 federal road projects covering over 5,820 kilometres across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama who stated this during the ongoing 2nd International Islamic Capital Market Conference in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, said the success rate makes the Islamic Capital Market, ICM stand out as a resilient and innovative tool for mobilising resources. Agama described the issuance of sovereign Sukuk since 2017 as a key pillar responsible for growth of the ICM in Nigeria adding that these issuances have consistently been oversubscribed, with subscription rates reaching as high as 441%.

He disclosed that Sub-national and corporate Sukuk issuances are also growing in Nigeria. Notable examples include Osun and Lagos states, Family Homes Ltd, and TAJ Bank Plc, along with private Sukuk issuances by three other sub-nationals, saying that these instruments have been instrumental in funding school infrastructure, housing and a first of its kind in Nigeria, tier 1 capital for a bank and underscores the versatility of Sukuk as a financing tool.

“Beyond Sukuk, the ICM segment in Nigeria offers diverse investment opportunities. From one registered fund in 2008, the segment currently boasts of 14 registered Halal mutual funds with a net asset value exceeding ₦105 billion as of November 2024. The NGX Lotus Islamic Index tracks 11 Shariah-compliant equities, while Nigeria’s first Islamic Real Estate Investment Trust – ChapelHill N-REIT – highlights the potential of real estate investments. “The prospects for Nigeria’s Islamic finance industry are underpinned by key growth drivers, both global and domestic. Globally, demographic trends, economic diversification efforts in oil-dependent economies, and regulatory support have spurred demand for Sharia-compliant products.

“Locally, Nigeria’s large Muslim population, government-backed Sukuk initiatives, and growing investor awareness are driving market expansion. Emerging innovations in fintech also present further opportunities for market development. In that regard, the SEC-registered the first Robo advisory firm in the Nigerian Capital Market in 2022. This Robo Advisor is focused on Shari’ah-compliant investments. Agama said the success of the ICM in Nigeria is deeply rooted in its strategic focus on infrastructure financing, financial inclusion, and sustainability as the SEC’s engagement with the ICM dates back to 2004, when the SEC joined the Islamic Finance Task Force of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The SEC boss said this commitment was followed by the issuance of Islamic fund and Sukuk Rules in 2010 and 2013, respectively and later solidified in the Non-Interest Capital Market Master Plan (2015–2025), which outlines a 10-year roadmap for expanding the market’s depth and diversity. According to him, “Adopted in 2015 as part of the broader Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan (2015–2025), the Non-Interest Capital Market Master Plan (NICMMP) has been central to the development of the ICM segment in Nigeria. The document sets out a vision for the Islamic Capital Market – otherwise known as the Non-Interest Capital Market (NICM) in Nigeria – to contribute 25% of total market capitalization by 2025, with Sukuk accounting for 15%.