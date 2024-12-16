One dead, four injured in Third Mainland Bridge accident

A tragic collision involving a J5 Ford bus (FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (FKJ 746 YC) at Ilubirin, inward Sura, along the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, has led to the death of one person, leaving four injured in the incident. A statement signed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department on Monday, said the agency, after promptly arriving at the scene and spearheading the rescue operations, five victims were extricated from the wreckage.

However, of the five rescued, four were injured, while the last person died from injuries. “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a tragic collision involving a J5 Ford bus (FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (FKJ 746 YC) at Ilubirin, inward Sura, along the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge. “The accident, which occurred earlier today, claimed one life and left a total of five individuals affected.

“LASTMA Officials, under the leadership of the General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, promptly arrived at the scene and spearheaded the rescue operations. With the support of concerned bystanders, four victims were extricated from the wreckage, three of whom were rescued alive. “Tragically, one individual, trapped inside the J5 Ford bus laden with pepper and other perishable goods, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. “Preliminary findings suggest that the J5 Ford bus experienced brake failure while travelling at high speed, resulting in a collision with the Mercedes truck. Emergency response teams, including the Lasema Response Unit (LRU), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Police Force, and LASAMBUS, collaborated with LASTMA to manage the situation.

“All survivors were swiftly transported to the General Hospital on Lagos Island for immediate medical attention. “In a coordinated effort to restore normalcy, LASTMA’s rescue team efficiently cleared the accident site, removing the vehicles and spilt perishable goods to ensure the free flow of traffic along the bridge.”

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Bakare-Oki reiterated the critical importance of road safety, particularly during the festive season. He urged drivers, especially operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid excessive speeding and ensure that their vehicles, most notably the braking systems are in perfect working condition before embarking on any journey.