President Tinubu chairs Federal Executive Council Meeting

President Bola Tinubu is presently chairing the Federal Executive Council meeting. The President arrived at the Council Chamber of the State House Abuja for the meeting at about 1:20 PM.

Members of the FEC consist of ministers and some presidential aides among others. Vice President Kashim Shettima is not present at the meeting as he is away for an official assignment in Dubai. He is also expected to proceed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj.

With exactly two weeks to the end of 2024, it is not certain if this will be the last meeting of the FEC in the year.

However, President Tinubu is expected to lay the 2025 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly on Tuesday, a day after FEC.