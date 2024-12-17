Adedipe, Bamimore emerge champions at the 2024 NLNG Golf Classic Invitational

The 2024 NLNG Golf Classic Invitational concluded on the weekend, with Oluwaseun Adedipe and Lady Kafayat Bamimore emerging as the champions in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories respectively. The two-day tournament, held at the Bonny Island Golf Club (BIGC), was the fifth edition of the prestigious event, which saw over 100 golfers compete for the coveted titles. The event, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), kicked off on Friday morning with a tee-off ceremony attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of NLNG, Engr. Emmanuel Nnabuife, and BIGC officials such as Captain Abubakar Hussaini and Lady Captain Darlene Cobham.

Adedipe Triumphs in Men’s Division

In the Men’s Division 1, Adedipe, playing off a handicap of 10, posted a gross score of 77 and a net score of 67 to clinch the top prize. His victory was a career milestone, marking his first win at the NLNG Golf Classic, despite several close calls in previous years. Adedipe, who has been playing golf for over a decade, expressed his joy, stating, “Winning this trophy for the first time feels incredible, especially after coming close several times.”

Smart Tobin finished as the first runner-up in the Men’s Division 1, with a gross score of 82 and a net score of 70, edging out BIGC Captain Hussaini, who posted a net score of 70 for third place.

Bamimore Takes the Ladies’ Title

In the Ladies Division 1, Bamimore, playing off a handicap of 28, recorded a gross score of 100 and a net score of 72 to claim the top prize. BIGC Lady Captain Darlene Cobham followed as the first runner-up, posting a net score of 73, while Nkechi Nwafor secured the second runner-up position with a net score of 75.

Best Gross (Men & Ladies)

The BIGC best gross prize went to the BIGC Captain Abubakar Hussaini after he posted an impressive 77 gross. Former BIGC Lady Captain, Nnena Ahube, who just returned from Morocco, where she represented Nigeria in the All African Challenge Trophy (AACT), won the best gross in the ladies’ category.

Other Standout Performances

The competition also featured several exciting contests across other divisions. In the Men’s Division 2, Oludare Oyegbami triumphed with a net score of 73, while in the Ladies Division 2, Bessie Obei emerged victorious with a net score of 74.

In the Men’s Division 3, Ewache Iyoko claimed the top prize with a net score of 72. Meanwhile, the NLNG Guest categories saw Akpan Emmanuel and Juliet Friday take home the top honors for the men and women respectively.

The event also celebrated special achievements, with awards for best veterans, longest drives, and the nearest-to-the-pin challenges. Temitayo Ogundoju and Gladness Archibong were recognized for the straightest drives, while Adedipe and Friday won the longest drive prizes.

Special Recognition for Abdu Musa

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a special plaque to Abdu Musa, a former NLNG employee, in honor of his retirement. The plaque, a beautifully designed replica of the BIGC course, was a gesture of appreciation for his years of service.

A Day of Camaraderie and Celebration

Roland Guobadia, NLNG’s Corporate Transformation Lead, emphasized the unique role golf plays in fostering relationships and camaraderie among industry stakeholders. “Golf brings us together in a special way, and it’s integral to NLNG’s mission to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

The event also marked a milestone for NLNG, celebrating 25 years of operations and 35 years of incorporation. BIGC Captain Hussaini thanked participants for their commitment, noting that this year’s tournament was a testament to the strong partnerships built over the years.

The 2024 NLNG Golf Classic Invitational not only provided an exciting competition but also reinforced the bonds of friendship and collaboration among Nigeria’s top golfers and industry leaders.