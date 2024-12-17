Nigeria dominates 2024 CAF awards as Lookman, Nnadozie shine bright

…Super Falcons Named Women’s Team of the Year, stars feature in CAF Best XI

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has extended its congratulations to Nigeria’s football stars Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, alongside the Super Falcons, for their remarkable achievements at the 2024 CAF Awards held on Monday evening in Marrakech, Morocco. In a night filled with glamour and celebration, Nigerian footballers were honored for their stellar performances on the continental stage, securing individual and team accolades that showcased the country’s rising dominance in African football.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, praised the winners, emphasizing that their success highlights Nigeria’s upward trajectory in the sport. “I congratulate all our winners on the night, especially Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie. These awards are a testament to the hard work of so many individuals and reflect the rejuvenation of Nigerian sports. This will only energize us to aim even higher.”

Lookman and Nnadozie Steal the Spotlight

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman claimed the prestigious CAF Player of the Year award, succeeding compatriot Victor Osimhen, who won the title in 2023. Lookman’s impressive 2023 campaign included leading Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final and helping his club Atalanta lift the Europa League trophy, where he scored a historic hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

On the women’s side, Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie retained her title as Goalkeeper of the Year for the second consecutive year. Across 28 matches in 2024, Nnadozie’s 10 clean sheets cemented her reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in global women’s football.

Super Falcons’ Unmatched Excellence

Nigeria’s Super Falcons were once again crowned Women’s National Team of the Year, a recognition of their continued dominance and influence in African women’s football. Adding to Nigeria’s triumphs, several stars were named to CAF’s prestigious Best XI of the Year. In the men’s category, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman featured, while Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale, and Michelle Alozie represented the nation in the women’s XI.

A Night to Remember

The 2024 CAF Awards marked yet another milestone in Nigerian football, highlighting both individual brilliance and collective strength on the continent. With these accolades, Nigeria reaffirms its position as a powerhouse of African football, setting the stage for even greater achievements ahead.