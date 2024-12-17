Police get 11 new AIGs, 16 Commissioners

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 27 senior Police Officers comprising 11 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) and 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police. According to PSC spokesman Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission’s Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, said both written and oral examinations would henceforth be a pre-requisite for promotion in all the cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

The newly promoted Officers were in the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission on Monday, December 16, 2024 where they went through both written and oral examinations. The PSC boss noted that officers of the Nigeria Police Force should deliberately continue to improve and expose themselves to global best practices, which should include proficiency in technology.

The 11 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police were; Umar Shehu Nadada, Commissioner of Police Nasarawa state; Mustapha Mohammed Bala, Commissioner of Police, Rivers state; Abayomi Peter Oladipo, Commissioner of Police, Ondo state; Taiwo Olatunde Adeleke, Commissioner of Police, SWAT, FCID, Abuja; Ibrahim Abdullahi, mni, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State and Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police PPP, DLS, Force Headquarters Abuja.

Others are; Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State; Zubairu Abubakar, Commissioner of Police Courses, Police Staff College, Jos; Fom Pam Joseph, Commissioner of Police, Homicide, FCID Abuja; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu, Commissioner of Police Admin, Airwing Abuja and Garba Musa Yusuf, Deputy Commandant Police Staff College, Jos. The 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police elevated to the substantive rank of Commissioners were; Kayode Ojapinwa, DC, SCID, FCT, Emmanual Ighodalo, DC, ZCID, Zone 8, Lokoja; Bose Funmi Akinyemi, DC SEB, FCID Annex, Lagos; Barayimil Ahmadu Samaila, DC, DFA, Kogi state; Martin Nwogoh, fdc, DC, DFA, Zone 2, Lagos; Shetima Jauro Mohammed, DC SCID, Nasarawa state; Ibrahim Gotan, DC, DFA Zone 2 Bauchi; Rabiu Mohammed, DC Ops, Zone 3, Yola; Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola, DC, SCID, Ekiti State and Adepoju Olugbenga Adewale, DC Ops Rivers State.

Others were; Bello Yahaya, DC, Anti Money Laundering FCID Abuja; Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, mnim, DC Ops, DOO AKPO, Bayelsa State; Hauwa Ibrahim Jibrin, mnips, DC, DFA, FCT; Abayomi Shogunle, fsi, DC, Ops Osun State; Mohammed Azare Baba fsi, DC, OPs, Akwa Ibom state and Ezekiel Philip Husseini, DC ZCID, Zone 3 Yola. DIG Taiwo Lakanu, fdc, Honourable Commissioner in the Commission and Chairman Standing Committee on Police Promotions took the Officers through a rigorous oral interview and advised them to pay more attention to the dictates of their new office.

DIG Lakanu said they must give their best in the service adding that the Commission will continue to ensure that their promotions are timely and based on merit.