Reps to invite CDS, COAS over alleged unlawful operation of 177 battalion in Nasarawa

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of Army staff and the commanding officer of the 177 battalion over an alleged unlawful arrest and detention of a community leader in Nasarawa state.

Honourable Mansur Soro who moved the motion during Tuesday’s plenary, explained that on December 9th 2024, the community leader Bello Badejo was arrested in Maliya town, Nassarawa State by officers of the 177 battalion of the Nigerian Army with no prior invitation or court injunction.

He further stated that one week after, Badejo is yet to be arraigned, which signifies an unlawful act by the Nigerian Army and a violation of the fundamental human rights as provided in sections 34, 35 and 36 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

The service chiefs are to appear before the House Committees on Army, Human Rights and Justice on Thursday 20th December 2024.