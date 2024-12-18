ICPC Chairman cautions lawyers against frivolous petitions targeting anti-corruption agencies and judges

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has issued a caution to members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over the practice of writing frivolous petitions against anti-corruption agencies and judges. Dr. Aliyu delivered the warning on Monday during a meeting with the National Litigation Committee (NLC) of the NBA at the ICPC Headquarters in Abuja.

The ICPC Chairman emphasized the need for professionalism, urging lawyers to avoid filing unjustified complaints against officers of anti-corruption agencies and the judiciary. He described such petitions as counterproductive to the collective fight against corruption, adding, “Writing unnecessary petitions against officers of the Commission and Judges without concrete justification is not proper, as we are all colleagues and partners in the fight against corruption.”

Dr. Aliyu further assured that the ICPC is committed to protecting the rights of lawyers and ensuring mutual respect. “In ICPC, there is no harassment of lawyers. We ensure that the rights of lawyers are protected, so also the rights of our officers in the course of their duties,” he stated. He urged the NBA to bring any concerns to the attention of the Commission, promising that such issues would be addressed objectively.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the National Litigation Committee, Barr. Vincent Otaokpokpu, outlined the responsibilities of the committee, which include advocating for the rights of lawyers and defending them against harassment. He acknowledged the ICPC as a critical partner in the fight against corruption and pledged to collaborate with the Commission to balance this effort with the protection of lawyers’ rights. “The committee was inaugurated and charged with the responsibilities of advocating for the rights of lawyers, assisting in the promotion of their interests, and defending lawyers who are subjected to humiliation or harassment by law enforcement agents,” Otaokpokpu said.

He noted that while some lawyers may become overzealous in defending their clients, the Committee would work to educate members on maintaining professionalism and upholding the integrity of the Bar. Dr. Aliyu concluded the session by encouraging lawyers to adhere to anti-money laundering guidelines as stipulated in the NBA’s professional codes.