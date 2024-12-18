INEC restores Sylvester Ezeokenwa as APGA National Chairman following Supreme Court judgement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially reinstated Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). This decision follows a recent Supreme Court judgement, which was formally served on the electoral body. The announcement was made in a statement by Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Voter Education Committee.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, reads:

“The Commission met today, Tuesday 17th December 2024. Among other issues, the meeting discussed the leadership issue in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which has been the subject of litigation. In compliance with the judgement of the apex court, the Commission has restored Barr. Ezeokenwa as the Chairman of APGA and restored his name on our website accordingly.” The Supreme Court judgement, referenced as Appeal No. SC/CV/824/2024 — APGA & ANOR vs OYE & ORS, delivered on November 27, 2024, affirmed Barr. Ezeokenwa’s position as the legitimate Chairman of the party.

With INEC’s recognition, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa now formally resumes leadership of the APGA, ending a protracted leadership dispute within the party.