NASS Public Accounts Committee to revitalize NAPAC for Transparency and Accountability

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Bamidele Salam, has emphasized the need for collaboration between the National Assembly and state-level Public Accounts Committees to revitalize the National Association of Public Accounts Committees (NAPAC) and ensure greater accountability in governance. Salam made this call on Tuesday during a joint sitting of the Public Accounts Committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The event also marked the inauguration of an Ad-hoc Committee tasked with reconvening NAPAC’s activities at the National Assembly.

NAPAC, established in 2014, serves as a critical platform for fostering transparency and accountability in Nigeria. It comprises 38 chapters nationwide, including the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly and those of the 36 state Houses of Assembly. However, the association’s activities have recently stalled, prompting the push for revitalization. Addressing the gathering, Hon. Salam noted that the timing of the meeting is critical, given Nigeria’s current challenges. “This Association is a pivotal platform for promoting transparency and accountability in governance. However, in recent times, the Association’s activities have been dormant, necessitating the need for a quick revitalization,” he said.

He outlined the core mandates of the newly inaugurated Ad-hoc Committee, which include restoring NAPAC’s vibrancy and devising innovative strategies to tackle corruption and governance challenges in collaboration with anti-corruption agencies, civil society organizations, and the media. “Through NAPAC, we would be able to leverage our networks and memberships in continental and regional sister Associations like the African Organization of Public Accounts (AFROPAC), West African Association of Public Accounts (WAPAC), Southern African Development Community of Public Accounts Committees (SADCOPAC), and others for study exchanges, capacity-building, and experience sharing opportunities,” Salam added. He urged stakeholders to commit to revitalizing NAPAC, promoting transparency, and advancing good governance across the country.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Rep. Salam addressed the delays in receiving audit reports from key offices, such as the Auditor General of the Federation and the Accountant General of the Federation. He highlighted the need to accelerate the submission process to enable the PAC to carry out its constitutional oversight duties effectively. “Nigerians should expect more productivity, particularly in the consideration of the Auditor General’s report. As we speak, the only report before the National Assembly is from 2021, which is not what the Constitution envisages,” Salam said.

He assured that efforts are underway to address the backlog and bring Nigeria up to date with global standards. “We want to see a situation where we can catch up with the 2022 and 2023 reports by next year so that Nigeria will also be at par with some other countries already considering the 2023 Auditor General’s report,” he added. Salam further reiterated the committee’s resolve to ensure that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) operate transparently and that public funds are spent judiciously and in accordance with the law.

“We will bring more of these government agencies in line to ensure that all monies appropriated by the National Assembly are spent efficiently and lawfully,” he concluded. The renewed focus on NAPAC is expected to enhance oversight, improve governance accountability, and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s fight against corruption.