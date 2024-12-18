Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas, New Year

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos for his Christmas and New Year celebration. The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at exactly 3:23 pm on Wednesday, December 18. Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

On arrival in Lagos, President Tinubu was received at the airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat; members of Lagos State Cabinet as well as leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. Before departing Abuja, the president presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

Briefing the lawmakers, the President said security and defence, infrastructure, health and education were some of the sectors with high allocations in the N47.9tn Budget Proposal. “It is with great pleasure that I lay before this distinguished joint session of the National Assembly, the 2025 Budget of the National Assembly of Nigeria titled, ‘The Restoration Budget’ security peace, building prosperity,” Tinubu said as he concluded his 30-minute speech at 1:10pm on Wednesday.

Earlier in his presentation, the President listed some of the highlights of the budget as defence and security – N4.91tn, infrastructure – N4.06tn, health – N2.4tn, education – N3.5tn, among others.