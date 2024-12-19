Army acquires 43 drones, wings 46 Turkey-Trained Personnel

The Federal Government has strengthened the Nigerian Army’s operational capacity with the acquisition of forty-three Bayraktar TB2 drones, primarily for deployment in the North-West theatre of operations. The Commander of the Nigerian Army Space Command, Brigadier General U.G. Ogeleka, disclosed this in Abuja.

Speaking in Abuja during the winging ceremony of forty-three personnel trained in the operation and maintenance of the drones, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Space Command, Brigadier General U.G. Ogeleka, said the initiative, codenamed Project Guardian, aimed to strengthen military operations against insurgency and other security challenges in the region.

General Ogeleka explained that between May and September 2022, a team of 35 officers and 11 soldiers from the Nigerian Army’s routinely piloted aircraft system regiments underwent specialised training in Turkey on the operation and maintenance of the Bayraktar TB2 drones.

He added that the training crew included multi-piloted aircraft pilots, mission operators, avionics, and mechanical engineers and technicians. Out of the 46 trained personnel, 14 are multi-piloted aircraft pilots, seven are mission operators, and 23 are engineers and technicians.

General Ogeleka presented 22 of the trained personnel for the winging ceremony, noting that the others are actively engaged in operational duties.