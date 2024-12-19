Christmas: Dangote slashes petrol price to ₦899 per litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery says it has reduced the price of its petrol to N899.50K per litre to provide relief for Nigerians ahead of the Christmas and New Year holiday season. In a statement, the company’s spokesman Anthony Chiejina said the price reduction is designed to ease transport costs during the festive period.

The refinery also said consumers can purchase an additional litre of fuel on credit for every litre bought on a cash basis. The private-owned refinery had in November lowered the price of its petrol to N970 per litre. “To alleviate transport costs during this holiday season, Dangote Refinery is offering a holiday discount on PMS. From today, our petrol will be available at N899.50 per litre at our truck loading gantry or SPM.

“Furthermore, for every litre purchased on a cash basis, consumers will have the opportunity to buy another litre on credit, backed by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank,” said Chiejina. The spokesman for the refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (BPD), also expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their continued support as the country enters the festive season.

Chiejina further emphasised the refinery’s commitment to ensuring Nigerians have access to premium quality petroleum products that are competitively priced, as well as environmentally and engine friendly.

He highlighted that the refinery’s operations mark the end of Nigeria being a dumping ground for substandard and ‘blended’ imported products, which have posed significant risks to human health, machinery, and the environment.