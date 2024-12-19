FCT High Court admits ex-Gov Yahaya Bello to N500m bail

Justice Maryanne Anenih of the the Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, bail in the sum of N500 million with three sureties in like sum. Justice Anenih had on December 10 refused the ex-governor’s bail application, saying it was filed prematurely.

While delivering the initial ruling, she said that having been filed when the 1st defendant was neither in custody nor before the court, the instant application was incompetent. There was, however, room for the governor’s lawyers to file a fresh application for bail and apply for hearing date. The former governor is facing an alleged money laundering trial to the tune of N110bn, along with two others.

He had pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). At the day’s proceedings, Counsel for the former governor, Joseph Daudu, SAN, informed the court that the defence counsels had filed a further affidavit in response to the counter affidavit filed and served by the prosecution counsels. He, however, applied to withdraw the further affidavit, saying, “We do not want to make the matter contentious.”

There was no objection from the prosecution counsel, Olukayode Enitan, SAN. The court, therefore, granted the application for withdrawal, striking out the further affidavit. Daudu also informed the court that discussions had taken place with the leader of the prosecution counsels, resulting in an agreement to ensure a speedy trial. In light of this understanding, he urged the court to grant the bail application.

He further requested that if the court would grant Bello bail, the court should kindly review the bail conditions for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd defendants.