MNJTF troops repel terrorists attack on military base in Cameroon, neutralise 10

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under Sector 1 in Mora, have successfully repelled a coordinated attack by Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists on the military base at Darak in Cameroon.

The Chief Military Information Officer of the MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, in a statement on Thursday, said the operations led to the elimination of 10 terrorists in the early hours of Wednesday. He said the attack began at dawn, with the terrorists launching assaults from multiple directions at the Darak military base.

In a fierce gun battle, troops swiftly engaged the terrorists, eliminating 6 terrorists and forcing the others to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. According to MNJTF, 5 soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter and are currently responding to medical treatment.

Colonel Osoba noted that in a follow-up operation, troops laid ambush for the wounded fleeing terrorists along their regrouping route in Mazogo, a village located between Zamba and Djibirilli. The troops, according to him, eliminated 4 terrorists as they approached the killing zone and recovered assorted food items belonging to the terrorists.

He added that the operation brings the total number of terrorists neutralized to 10. “The decisive action demonstrates MNJTF’s unwavering commitment to defeating terrorists and safeguarding regional security,” the statement added.