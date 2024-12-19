Ooni’s Palace mourns funfair victims, shows solidarity with ex-Queen

The Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed sympathy to the families of children whose lives were lost at a funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday. “We share in the grief and pains that have engulfed the affected families. We pray that Olodumare grants them the fortitude to bear this trying time,” the monarch’s spokesman Moses Olafare said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 35 persons have been confirmed dead in a stampede that occurred at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan venue of the family event organised by Wings Foundation owned by a former queen at the Ooni’s Palace, Naomi Ogunseyi. The police have arrested the ex-wife of the monarch and seven others for their various involvements in the funfair. The police said the case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku with a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations.

Ooni’s spokesman expressed sympathy with the Government of Oyo State and the families of the children whose lives were lost in the tragedy. The Palace also showed solidarity with the ex-queen, saying she genuinely cared for children and organised similar events in Osun State when she was queen. The Palace spokesman said, “While at the Ile Oodua here as a queen, Miss Naomi Silekuola Ogunseyi demonstrated love and care to the children of Ile-Ife through similar events which she executed passionately to give succour to children of indigent parents every December periods like this.

“The House of Oduduwa pledges to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss. “The House of Oduduwa calls for immediate actions to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for rigorous adherence to safety standards and child welfare policies in educational institutions.” “While the situation calls for solemn reflection and collective responsibility, we would want to express dismay at the unprofessional conduct of some bloggers who have chosen to sensationalize the tragic incident rather than uphold journalistic integrity.

“The House of Oduduwa encourages all stakeholders, from government officials to the media and citizens, to unite in compassion and constructive dialogue. Let us honour the memories of the departed by fostering a culture of care, respect, and accountability in our communities,” the statement added.