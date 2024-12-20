Dele Farotimi arrives at Ekiti Magistrate Court for trial

Embattled Lawyer, Dele Farotimi has arrived at the Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti this morning. He arrived at the court premises around 9:45 am. This was after the magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, reserved ruling till December 20 on the bail application and ordered that the activist be remanded in prison.

Farotimi’s counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, had filed a preliminary objection asking the court to strike out the charge. He noted that the charge before the court was unknown to law and the offence of defamation was not recognised under the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Farotimi is being prosecuted before a chief magistrate’s court in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State for allegedly defaming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola. Farotimi’s arrest has been greeted with public criticism with many Nigerians calling for his immediate release.

Among those seeking his release is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.