IGP unveils NPF Insurance Company to safeguard police welfare

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Ogunjobi on Friday, said the company is a groundbreaking initiative designed to safeguard the welfare of police personnel and extend comprehensive insurance services to the general public. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday, December 23rd, 2024, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja by 11:00 am.

The statement added “Recognizing the indispensable role of police officers in maintaining national security, NPF Insurance Co. Ltd aims to provide robust financial protection and support to its officers, ensuring their well-being and security as part of the commitment to the welfare of police personnel who are faced with risks daily in a bid to protect citizens and uphold law and order. “In addition to serving the needs of police officers, NPF Insurance Co. Ltd will also cater to the insurance requirements of all members of the public.

“By offering a range of insurance products tailored to diverse needs, the company seeks to enhance national security and provide reliable financial solutions to Nigerians across the nation. “Under the leadership of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its dedication to enhancing the welfare of its officers and strengthening the security infrastructure of the nation. “NPF Insurance Co. Ltd evidences the Force’s proactive measures in ensuring the safety and prosperity of its personnel and the public as critical security stakeholders.

“The Inspector-General of Police while commending the Board of Directors under the leadership of its Chairman, AIG Olufemi Adenaike (Rtd.), emphasized that the NPF Insurance Co. Ltd is poised to become a pivotal entity in Nigeria’s insurance landscape, offering innovative solutions and exceptional service to meet the evolving needs of all Nigerians by bridging the gap between police welfare and public insurance services.”

The unveiling event will be graced by dignitaries, including the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam as Special Guest of Honour, alongside Executive Governors from all 36 states; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike; Senators and Members of the House of Representatives; and Chairman Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, Rtd, amongst others.