Palliatives: Many fatally wounded in alleged Anambra stampede — Police

Many persons were on Saturday wounded in an alleged stampede in Anambra State. A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command. Awka, SP Tochukwu Ikenga stated that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at Okija. Preliminary information revealed that the incident occurred when a known philanthropist from the Okiaja community, on his yearly schedule activities, was distributing some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged, according to the police statement.

“Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede,” the police statement said. The victims were seen lying on the floor beside coffins almost lifeless. Our correspondent could not at the time of filing the report, state the reason for the many coffins seen in the video. However, a male voice who recorded the video was heard saying “These are people who went to share rice at Obi Jackson’s House. We are at Our Ladies now. They were trampled to death. Look at them, they went to get a share of Obi Jackson’s rice and they were trampled to death.

Look at them, including women. They were trampled to death. This person is dead. It’s happening now. Look at many dead bodies everywhere. They are at Our Ladies now. Just watch and see. There are many of them, even pregnant women are among them. It’s happening now, 21st December, it’s an abomination. Look at them, they are still bringing more people. They said some are still unconscious and they are bringing them too. It’s an abomination.”

Our Ladies is a very big hospital in Ihiala. Counting, the bodies seen on the floor were about 15 in number. Voices were also heard crying at the background.