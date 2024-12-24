Let brotherly love continues: Jandor preaches love at Christmas

*Gifted about 1,000 party members bags of Rice and financial support for the yuletide

The 2023 Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR has enjoined Lagosians to embrace Brotherly Love and kindness as the world celebrates Christmas which showcases the birth of Jesus Christ. Dr. Adediran describes Christmas as the celebration of a breath of fresh air in the relationship between God and mankind. It’s a memorial of the love of God when He gave His all to express His love for humanity. And that Lagosians must pay keen attention to the message of love, peace and sacrifice, which Jesus preached during his time on earth.

Jandor stated that everyone should love their neighbours as themselves, do good to them and wish them well, whether or not they belong to the same faith or not. The state cannot move forward until each and every one realises that what is good for one should also be good for the other. We must be our brothers’ keeper by showing love and seeking peace with all mankind, as Jesus taught. “Religious harmony, peace and unity are some of the needed ingredients for development to thrive therefore religious leaders should always preach the message of love, peace, and good neighborliness to make the society a better and safer place for all”, he said.

On Monday 23rd December, Dr. Adediran held a Christmas get together at his campaign office where about 1,000 party members were gifted with bags of Rice and financial support to celebrate the yuletide. Scores of party leaders who were in attendance were equally provided with gifts in the spirit of the season. It could be recalled that in his quest to ameliorate the hardship facing the people, JANDOR earlier in July, August and September this year gifted over 300 party members cash support to cushion the effect of the current economic hardship. He equally donated vehicles for hailing business (Uber) to 5 party members, setting up a block industry for someone in Epe and assisting the physical challenge with an electric wheelchair among several other forms of assistance.

Dr. Adediran reassures Lagosians of the triumph of the forces of light over darkness as Jesus triumphed and reigned. He posited that the current hardship is a passing phase and that the hope of a breath of fresh air in Lagos State is much alive. He wishes all Lagosians a merry Christmas and a very prosperous new year ahead.