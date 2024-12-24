‘Nigeria on path of restoration,’ Tinubu says in Christmas message

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Nigerians on the Christmas celebration, saying Nigeria is on the path to restoration and progress. The President in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday urged the citizens to pray for the nation’s leaders at all levels. “On this joyous Christmas Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Christians across Nigeria and worldwide as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, as narrated in the Holy Scriptures,” he said.

“Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress, with every indication pointing toward a bright future. In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria. “Let us extend similar support and prayers to our nation’s leaders. With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity.”

To Tinubu, Christmas embodies the fulfilment of divine prophecy and symbolises the triumph of love, peace, and unity. He said the event is a poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bringing solace and hope, adding that this belief resonates with people of all faiths. Indeed, God is with us.

Stampede

The President also sympathised with the families of victims who died in the recent stampedes in Abuja, Ibadan and Anambra State.

Describing the events as tragic, Tinubu prayed that such events do not happen in the nation again. “Recent tragic events in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja deeply sadden us, and our thoughts are with those who continue to suffer from these heartbreaking incidents.

“We earnestly pray that such misfortunes do not revisit our families and communities and that the lives of innocents are never again cut short. “I offer my deepest sympathies to the families enduring pain and loss this year, whether from floods, fires, or accidents. May we all find comfort and solace in our faith, the support of loved ones, and the abiding presence of Jesus Christ. Our compassionate and merciful God stands with the weak, the brokenhearted, and the sick,” he added.