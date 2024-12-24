Yuletide: FG has subsidised road transport on 144 routes, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the Federal Government has subsidised transportation costs for Nigerians as part of moves to ease the hardship during the festive period. In his Christmas message for 2024, Tinubu said the government has provided free train rides and subsidised road transport.

“For those travelling during this festive period, I wish you safe journeys. Rest assured, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure our transportation routes are secure and convenient,” Tinubu said in a message he signed. “We also provide free train services and subsidized road transport costs on 144 routes nationwide to ease your travels.”

He felicitated Nigerians on the Christmas celebration and asked the citizens to pray for the nation’s leaders at all levels. “On this joyous Christmas Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Christians across Nigeria and worldwide as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, as narrated in the Holy Scriptures,” he said.

“Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress, with every indication pointing toward a bright future. In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria.

“Let us extend similar support and prayers to our nation’s leaders. With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity.”