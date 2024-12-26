Fire outbreak at FIIRO office in Lagos curtailed — LASEMA

A fire outbreak at the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, Lagos has been successfully extinguished, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

A statement by LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, on Thursday, said damping down as well as search and rescue operation has been concluded. According to him, the agency received distress calls at 22:20hrs and activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans and its Response Team from Cappa Base in Oshodi.

Upon arrival at 22:22hrs, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team from Cappa Base discovered a generator house engulfed by fire. Information gathered by LASEMA revealed that the fire ignited as a result of overheating of the generator in operation. Oke-Osanyitolu noted that preliminary investigations conducted by the Agency’s Response Teams revealed the immediate cause of the incident to be overheating from the generator engine.

There was no loss of life due to the incident and no injuries were sustained according to the LASEMA Permanent Secretary. However, about 80% of the generator house was razed by fire. Quick intervention of the Agency’s Response Teams curtailed the inferno from spreading to adjoining buildings within the facility.