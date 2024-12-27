India’s former PM Manmohan Singh dies aged 92

Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister whose economic reforms made his country a global powerhouse, has died at the age of 92. Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, was credited with having overseen an economic boom in Asia’s fourth-largest economy in his first term, although slowing growth in later years marred his second stint.

India “mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders”, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media platform X on Thursday, shortly after news broke of Singh’s passing. “As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.” Singh was taken to a hospital in New Delhi after he lost consciousness at his home on Thursday, but could not be resuscitated and was later pronounced dead, according to a statement by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“I have lost a mentor and guide,” opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a statement, adding that Singh had “led India with immense wisdom and integrity”. “Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,” said Gandhi, a scion of India’s powerful Nehru-Gandhi dynasty and the most prominent challenger to Modi. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the opposition in parliament’s upper house, said “India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature.”

President Droupadi Murmu wrote on X that Singh will “always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility”.