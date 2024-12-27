‘Your policy is not popular, change your style’, Gov Mohammed urges Tinubu

The Governor of Bauchi State has called on President Bola Tinubu to make changes to current economic policies, saying they are not widely accepted among the masses. He made the call during the Christmas Day celebration organised in Bauchi on Thursday.

The governor advised President Tinubu to set aside pride and listen to the suffering masses. “We are calling on the presidency and the Federal Government to change their style. Whenever a policy is not popular, they should listen to the people and not be arrogant and think that whatever they say must be. This is not an oligarchy.

“This is not a military rule. They must listen to the people, and that is what makes a good leader, and we pledged to be loyal to them. But anything they are doing that is contrary to that; they are calling for anarchy. They are calling for intransigency, and it is unacceptable.

“There is a lot of wahala. We must work together across party lines, across all the tiers of government to provide succor and solace to the Nigerian people. It is not about pride or ego because whatever it is; the situation was not like this before.

“If the situation was bad before I came, tell me and I must change. And the presidency must also listen,” he added.