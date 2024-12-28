Police arrest officers demanding money to investigate missing girl in Ogun

Some officers attached to the Ogun State Police Command have been arrested for allegedly demanding money from the family of a missing girl before taking action on the case.

The Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a post on X.com on Saturday. Adejobi stated that they were being held in detention. His post partly read: “Otta missing girl: The policemen who demanded money before they could attend to the case have been arrested and are now in detention for disciplinary action.

Adejobi further reaffirmed the command’s commitment to locating the missing girl, assuring the public that she would be found soon.

“The Ogun State Police Command has been on the case. The girl will be found as soon as possible. We also urge the family of the victim to cooperate with the police,” he added.

Adejobi had earlier warned officers against using the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s name to perpetuate fraud, advising the public to report such cases.