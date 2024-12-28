Traders count loses as fire razes Masaka market in Nasarawa

A fire incident at the Masaka market, located in the Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, has left many traders counting their losses.

The fire which started at about 10: PM Friday night according to eyewitnesses has left many of the traders devastated. At the time of filing this report, there was no presence of fire service officials to contain the fire as a portion of the market was still burning.

The last time a fire incident affected the market was in 2019. Videos of the incident saw traders lamenting their losses, while scavengers ransacked the ruins in search of valuables.

Traders at the market have called for government’s intervention in the wake of their loses.