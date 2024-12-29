Army unveils new recreational park in Plateau to honour Lagbaja

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division (3 Div)/ Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar on Saturday unveiled the Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja (MAL)Recreational Park at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, Plateau State.

The army in a statement posted on its X handle, noted that the park is dedicated to the immediate past President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the welfare of officers and soldiers as well as their families especially within 3 Division. The Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja Recreational Park features an impressive array of attractions designed to enhance the quality of life for members of the barracks community.

The facility includes a sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the-art 5-a-side synthetic football pitch as well as a variety of recreational equipment such as trampolines, bouncy castles, electric merry-go-round trains, bicycles, swings, and battery-powered bikes. All facilities are floodlit, ensuring maximum enjoyment for families both day and night.

In his address at the grand opening ceremony, Major General Abubakar emphasized the importance of utilizing the new recreational park as a means to foster community spirit, encourage physical activities, provide relaxation and entertainment for service members and their families. He urged the barracks community to embrace this opportunity and make the best use of the facilities available to them. Highlighting the importance of recreation, he noted that the nearest facility was over 30 minutes drive away, making the creation of this park both timely and essential for promoting relaxation and family bonding.

The event also served to honour the legacy of late Lt. Gen. TA Lagbaja, the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, whose contributions to the military and the Plateau State community remain indelible. “We remember Gen Lagbaja not only for his service but for his belief in the importance of community and welfare. This facility serves as a tribute to his enduring legacy,” the General Officer Commanding stated.