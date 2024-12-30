Ede, Egbedore, Ejigbo Traditional Rulers endorse Governor Adeleke for second term

In a landmark political gathering, over 100 traditional rulers from the Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo federal constituency of Osun State have endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office. The endorsement took place at an end-of-year summit convened by Representative Bamidele Salam, the member representing the federal constituency in the National Assembly.

The summit, held yesterday, served as a platform for the Obas to formalize their support for Governor Adeleke and recognize the exemplary leadership of Rep. Salam. Both leaders were lauded for their impactful contributions to the constituency and the state. During the event, Rep. Salam highlighted Governor Adeleke’s accomplishments over the past two years. He detailed progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and human development, emphasizing the Governor’s dedication to uplifting the state and ensuring sustainable growth.

Rep. Salam also announced that the Governor would initiate additional transformative projects in 2025, aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the constituency. He assured the audience of ongoing efforts in rural electrification, road rehabilitation, school construction, and empowerment initiatives, all included in the 2025 federal budget.

Traditional Rulers Speak in Unity

The Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdulrasak Taiwo Adegboye, read the communique at the summit’s conclusion. He praised Governor Adeleke’s inclusive governance style, particularly his respect for traditional institutions and efforts to involve them in decision-making processes.nThe royal fathers collectively lauded Rep. Salam’s accessibility and dedication to the people, unanimously declaring him the best representative the constituency has had since the return to democratic governance in 1999.

Speakers at the summit, including the Olukotun of Ikotun, Ologobi of Ogobi, Alara of Ara, Olowu of Owu Ile, and Olokinni of Okinni, voiced strong support for Governor Adeleke’s re-election. They noted that his policies had positively impacted their communities and would be vital for the state’s continued growth.

Party Leaders and Lawmakers Join the Endorsement

State Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji YK Idowu, and Elder Sunday Atidade, the leader of the PDP in Ede Federal Constituency, also addressed the summit. Both leaders reaffirmed the party’s commitment to fulfilling its developmental promises to the people.

Notable attendees included members of the Osun State House of Assembly—Hon. Jimmy Asagade (Ejigbo), Barrister Taofeeq Olayiwola (Ede South), and Hon. Rotimi Ogunrinnade (Egbedore)—as well as other top officials from the federal constituency.

A Renewed Sense of Solidarity

The summit concluded with a spirit of unity and optimism, as the traditional rulers and other stakeholders pledged their unwavering support for Governor Adeleke’s second term and Rep. Salam’s continued leadership. This unprecedented endorsement underscores the growing momentum for Governor Adeleke’s re-election campaign and highlights Rep. Salam’s influence as a unifying figure in the constituency.