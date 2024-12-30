Flight Disruption: NCAA, operators extend Sunset airport operations to 10pm

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and authorities in the aviation industry have agreed to extend operational hours to 10 pm at sunset airports. The Sunset airports are those operating between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm due to the absence of night flying facilities.

In the communique at the end of the meeting signed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the agency said the development was part of measures to address incidents of flight disruptions, especially at airports without 24-hour operation. It had earlier been reported how most times, whenever there are delays at the destination airports, most airports without 24-hour operation usually suffer cancellations.

But at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the NCAA to resolve rising flight disruptions held at the NCAA Annex in Lagos, it was agreed that airport operational hours will be extended to 10:00 pm for sunset airports with facilities and adequate lighting. The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, representatives of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), as well as Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) led by Vice-President, Mr. Allen Onyema, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace.

The meeting was convened to address widespread flight disruptions caused by the harmattan season and other operational challenges while it focused on finding lasting solutions through collaboration and effective policy implementation. At the meeting, Ag. Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo disclosed that out of 5,291 flights operated in September 2024; 2,434 were delayed while 79 were cancelled. He added that out of 5,513 flights operated in October 2024, 2791 were delayed while 111 flights were cancelled.

Airlines were advised to optimise or trim their flight schedules to a manageable size and maintain standby aircraft to manage Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations. “It was also agreed that weather forecasts from NIMET should be utilised for better flight scheduling.” The meeting further condemned the rising incidents of unruly behaviours by passengers who sometimes beat up airline staff over flight delays or cancellations. It was also agreed that sensitisation campaigns on unruly passenger behaviour will be jointly conducted by NCAA and FAAN, with a public statement to be issued.