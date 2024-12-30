New Permanent Secretary assumes office in Agriculture Ministry, pledges commitment to renewed hope agenda

Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi officially assumed his role as Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), following a recent deployment of Permanent Secretaries by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

During the handover ceremony held at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Dr. Ogunbiyi expressed gratitude to the Honourable Ministers and staff for their warm reception. He pledged to advance President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by strengthening the agriculture sector to achieve food and nutrition security while driving economic growth.

Highlighting the importance of the agriculture sector as a key pillar of the administration’s priorities, Dr. Ogunbiyi emphasized its role in addressing food security, job creation, poverty alleviation, and economic expansion. “With my background in Agricultural Engineering, a Ph.D., and an open-door leadership style, we will elevate the agricultural sector to unprecedented heights,” he stated.

Dr. Ogunbiyi also called on directors and staff to collaborate effectively with the Ministry’s leadership to achieve its mandate of ensuring food sufficiency and boosting Nigeria’s economy. In his farewell remarks, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Temitope Peter Fashedemi, expressed appreciation to the Ministry’s management and staff for their support during his tenure. He urged them to extend the same cooperation to Dr. Ogunbiyi.

The ceremony concluded with the formal signing and handover of documents between the outgoing and incoming Permanent Secretaries, symbolizing a smooth transition of leadership.