2025: Tinubu promises to address escalating drugs, food prices

President Bola Tinubu has promised to address current hardship, especially rising prices of food and drugs in the country through the launch of the National Credit Guarantee Company. In a 2025 New Year’s Message to Nigerians on Wednesday, the Federal Government said the move will also promote local manufacturing of essential drugs and other medical supplies in the New Year.

According to the President, the new company expected to begin operations before the end of the second quarter of the New Year, is a partnership of government institutions, including the Bank of Industry, BOI, Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency, NSIA, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the private sector and multilateral institutions. The President said: “As the New Year dawns, it brings many hopes, aspirations, and prospects for better days. By the grace of God, 2025 will be a year of great promise in which we will fulfil our collective desires.

“Though 2024 posed numerous challenges to our citizens and households, I am confident that the New Year will bring brighter days. Economic indicators point to a positive and encouraging outlook for our nation. “Fuel prices have gradually decreased, and we recorded foreign trade surpluses in three consecutive quarters. Foreign reserves have risen, and the naira has strengthened against the US dollar, bringing greater stability.

“The stock market’s record growth has generated trillions of naira in wealth, and the surge in foreign investment reflects renewed confidence in our economy. Nevertheless, the cost of food and essential drugs remained a significant concern for many Nigerian households in 2024.