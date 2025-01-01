First Lady welcomes first baby of the year

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has welcomed the first baby of the year 2025. She first visited the Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja where she handed gifts to the first male child of the year, the first female child of the year and other babies delivered on the 1st of January.

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, Mrs Tinubu pledged support to ensure a better life for Nigerian children. She said the current administration is committed to providing an enabling environment where every Nigerian child can thrive to become somebody in life.

The First Lady urged the parents of the first babies to take care of their children saying they remain God’s gift to the nation and represent the future of Nigeria.