Fubara signs ₦1.1tn Rivers 2025 Budget into Law

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has signed the ₦1.1 trillion 2025 Budget into law. Fubara, in a speech after signing the bill into law on Thursday, January 2, 2025, thanked the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led State Assembly for doing a good job.

The governor insisted that the only House of Assembly existing in the state was the one led by Oko-Jumbo. The governor made this assertion while signing the 2025 Appropriation Bill, amounting to ₦1.1 trillion, into law, a week after submitting it to the Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly.

Fubara declared that Martins Amaewhule and 26 other members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) seize to be recognised as legislators, despite their recent efforts at recanting their actions. The Amaewhule group are loyal to former Rivers governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who has been at loggerheads with Fubara.

The governor emphasised that despite granting them ample time to reconsider their stance, the decision to disqualify them is final and irreversible. He said no governor in Nigeria has endured the level of disrespect he had endured, adding that his focus remains on steering Rivers State toward greater accomplishments.

He said the appropriation provides for spending till December 31st, 2025 and contains 12 sections.