Peter Obi visits Farotimi, hails his ‘dedication for better Nigeria’

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has described lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi, as a man who desired a “better Nigeria”. The former Anambra State Governor extolled Farotimi’s virtue in a series of tweets on Friday, following his visit to Farotimi.

The lawyer recently returned from a correctional facility in Ekiti State after being arrested on December 3 by officers of the Ekiti State Police Command. The arrest was linked to allegations of defamation and cyberbullying brought against him by renowned legal icon and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Aare Afe Babalola.

Babalola alleged that Farotimi defamed him in a 116-page book titled Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System. “Since his return from the correctional centre in Ekiti, I have not had the opportunity to meet with him. I was pleased to find him in good spirits and deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria,” Obi wrote.

“Dele Farotimi exemplifies courage in the face of adversity, consistently taking bold stands for good governance in our nation. “I wish him a fruitful and productive year as we continue to work together toward the development of our country,” Obi added.