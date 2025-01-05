Liverpool v Manchester United to go ahead at Anfield

Liverpool’s Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon will go ahead as planned despite overnight snow at Anfield. A final safety meeting was held at midday when it was decided the game could kick off as scheduled at 16:30 GMT.

Much of the north-west of England woke up to snow on the ground on Sunday morning and the weather and travel conditions had to be checked before it was ruled the game could be played. “Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned,” Liverpool said.

Manchester United confirmed it has “been deemed safe for fans to attend” the match. An amber weather warning for snow and ice is in place for much of northern England.

The conditions forced airports in Manchester and Liverpool to temporarily close on Sunday morning, while sleet and rain showers are forecast for the area this afternoon.