18 injured in Rivers Gas Explosion

Eighteen people have sustained varying degrees of injuries following a gas explosion that occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The incident which occurred on Sunday evening in a gas refill stop at Oroazi community in the capital city caused damage to some nearby buildings.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said it occurred when the equipment of a welder who was repairing a refrigerator malfunctioned and exploded.

“The technician was using a gas cylinder to weld while simultaneously trying to refill gas into the refrigerator, which led to the explosion. No fewer than 18 persons, including the technician, sustained injuries, but fortunately, no lives were lost,” she said.

She further added that the victims who suffered varying degrees of burn injuries have been taken to the state university teaching hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The Command has instituted an investigation into the incident.